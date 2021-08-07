Clear

Rainsville death investigation underway

Officials say a suspect is in custody.

Posted: Aug 7, 2021 6:47 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

A death investigation is underway in Rainsville. 

No details on the incident are available at this time, but an official with Rainsville Police says a suspect is in custody. 

We expect to learn more on the investigation in the next few days. 

