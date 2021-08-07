Rainsville death investigation underway

A death investigation is underway in Rainsville.
No details on the incident are available at this time, but an official with Rainsville Police says a suspect is in custody.
We expect to learn more on the investigation in the next few days.
Officials say a suspect is in custody.
A death investigation is underway in Rainsville.
No details on the incident are available at this time, but an official with Rainsville Police says a suspect is in custody.
We expect to learn more on the investigation in the next few days.