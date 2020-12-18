Rainsville city employee arrested for illegal winery operation at waste water treatment plant

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rainsville city employee for an illegal winery operation at the waste water treatment plant.

Allen Maurice Stiefel, 62, of Fyffe is charged with unlawful possession of an illegally manufactured alcoholic beverage, a misdemeanor and use of official position for personal gain, which is a class B felony.

Rainsville Mayor Roger Lingerfelt said Stiefel is suspended without pay pending the outcome of this investigation. He said he received a call from the sheriff’s office at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, saying they needed access to the Rainsville Waste Water Treatment Plant.

According to Lingerfelt, it’s believed Stiefel was the only employee involved in the illegal operation. There are four employees, in total, that work at the plant.

The sheriff's office says he is the chief of operations at the waste water treatment plant.

Multiple local and state agencies are investigating.