Rainsville City Council looking at raising first responders' wages

To combat low staffing numbers for first responders, the city of Rainsville is taking a close look at its budget to find a way to raise wages.

Council members say that because first responder wages aren't as high as surrounding cities, they can't compete when it comes to hiring and retention. A pay raise would go towards the city's firefighters, police officers and dispatch personnel.

Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt told WAAY 31 the pay can be up to $1.50 less when compared to nearby cities.

"It's a driving force. People want to make more money, and I understand that. Of course, we have to budget it in to figure out how to make ends meet. We only have so much money, so much revenue," said Mayor Lingerfelt.

City council will have budget meetings over the next couple of weeks, and the mayor says they should have the budget ready by October 1st.