Rainsville Fire and Rescue save man from house fire

According to Rainsville Fire and Rescue, a house fire started around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Crews were able to save a man from the home within five minutes of arriving, and the fire was out within 15 minutes.
Rainsville Police say one bedroom was damaged by the fire and an investigation is underway. Captain Summerford with Rainsville Fire and Rescue is recognized for saving the man.
