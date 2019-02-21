It was a three point show at University of Alabama at Huntsville Thursday night. So many 3's it was hard to keep track.
All the swishes led the Chargers to a 88-66 win over Montevallo.
Related Content
- Raining 3's in Spragins Hall
- Design for proposed Huntsville City Hall released
- NFL Hall of Famer in Huntsville
- Rounds of rain & storms
- Rain Increasing Starting Thursday
- Rain Begins Increasing Friday
- Rain clears after tonight
- Heavy rain arrives tonight
- New Huntsville City Hall would cost tax payers millions
- Doug Jones solo at Huntsville town hall Tuesday
Scroll for more content...