Raining 3's in Spragins Hall

UAH defeats Montevallo 88-66.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

It was a three point show at University of Alabama at Huntsville Thursday night. So many 3's it was hard to keep track. 

All the swishes led the Chargers to a 88-66 win over Montevallo. 

