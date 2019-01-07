Rain tonight & Tuesday sets up colder changes this week

This week is a week of change in weather across the Tennessee Valley.

Our Monday was warm. Tuesday will be similarly warm with 50s in the morning and 60s in the afternoon. A cold front will bring areas of light rain scattered about the Tennessee Valley Monday night and Tuesday morning. The rain will be of a minimal and limited impact, but the cold air that follows will be a shock to the system.

After highs in the 60s on Tuesday, we can expect temperatures to take a hard drop on Wednesday. Even with the sun back out, highs on Wednesday may struggle to reach upper 40s after a morning in the mid-30s. Temperatures become the main focus of our forecast and even on Friday and Saturday as the next storm system arrives. Thursday and Friday mornings will drop into the 20s for lows. Afternoon highs will be only in the low-to-mid 40s.

The approaching storm system could begin bringing rain to Northwest Alabama by the Friday evening drive. As temperatures drop into the 30s Saturday morning, some wet snow flakes could mix with rain. Rain will be the story of Saturday with high temperatures in the 40s. Sunday will be cloudy but mainly dry. Temperatures will struggle to warm out of the 30s in the afternoon. The sun will return on Monday. Expect morning lows in the 20s and an afternoon high in the upper 30s.