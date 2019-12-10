Clear

Rain to snow Tuesday

Rain switches over to snow Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some minor accumulations are possible for North Alabama.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 8:15 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

North Alabama began Tuesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s just after midnight.  Temperatures have been steadily dropping and will continue to drop through the rest of today.  North Alabama can expect all rain and gusty winds this morning but by the early afternoon snow will begin to mix in closer to the Shoals.

The rain/snow-line will slowly move east and southeast this afternoon and evening.  Expect wet snow by the mid to late afternoon for the Huntsville area.  The snow will be battling temperatures barely near freezing and ground temperatures near 50°.  This will limit most accumulations to grassy surfaces.  Bridges and overpasses will need to be watched closely. 

Snow totals will range from nothing to about 1" and isolated higher.  Areas that could pick up the most snow will be between Florence and Huntsville and off to the north.

All precipitation including snow is down by midnight.  Temperatures will drop a few degrees below freezing by sunrise Wednesday morning so some slick spots will be possible for the Wednesday morning commute.  With full sunshine and temperatures quickly climbing above freezing Wednesday morning, roads conditions will clear rapidly. 

