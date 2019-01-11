Rain to increase Saturday afternoon across the Tennessee Valley

An approaching storm system will bring widespread rain to the Tennessee Valley on Saturday.

The morning will be the most salvageable part of the day, so if you have things you need to get done outside the morning is the best time. Rain will begin increasing over Northwest Alabama around Shoals between 10 AM and noon. The rain will spread eastward throughout the day arriving around Huntsville, Madison, Athens, and Decatur around noon, then arriving in Sand Mountain around 2-3 PM. Rain will fall through the afternoon and evening.

Rain will begin breaking up between 10 PM and midnight, but spotty areas of light rain will linger through Sunday morning. Rain will diminish through noon Sunday, but Sunday afternoon and Monday will stay cloudy and gray.

Rainfall amounts will average between a half-inch and inch through Sunday. Some rivers and creeks are already running high, though they are all below flood stage Friday afternoon. Rivers may rise, but latest forecasts indicate they will stay below flood stage.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer, but that doesn't mean warm. This evening will cool into the mid-30s, then we will warm into the lower 40s after midnight. Saturday afternoon will warm into the mid-to-upper 40s beneath the rain. The cool weather will hold on with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s through Tuesday. Gradual warming Tuesday through Friday next week will set the stage for our next weather maker to bring another round of rain by Friday.