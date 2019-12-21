Rain this weekend, very mild Christmas week

Today is the first day of winter. We will be the farthest away from the sun at 10:19 PM tonight when the Winter Solstice takes place. Form here on out, our days will finally start to get longer at last!

Weather wise this morning, we are waking up to mild temperatures in the low to mid 40s. We will not see too much of a rebound in temperatures throughout the day thanks to cloud cover holding tough. Highs top out only in the low 50s. Most of this morning will stay dry. However, as we go later into the afternoon, a system coming ashore off the Gulf of Mexico will begin a two day glancing blow to north Alabama. A few light showers will begin to develop this afternoon and evening, especially for areas south of the Tennessee River. We have quite a bit of dry air in the atmosphere right now, so it will take some time to see rain finally begin to fall.

As this Gulf system continues to slowly trek through the southeast, rainfall will become more widespread late tonight and through much of Sunday. There will be a wide range of rain totals with this system. In short, the further south and east you are, the more rain you can expect. In general, one to one and a half inches of rain are expected through Monday morning, with some higher amounts possible for areas south of the river and over Sand Mountain. We come mighty close to even higher rainfall totals, as parts of central Alabama will receive anywhere between two to three inches of rain. Parts of Georgia and the Carolinas could receive three to five inches of rain. Keep this in mind if you have any Christmas travel plans across the southeast this weekend.

Much of the rain clears out Monday morning, giving way to a very mild Christmas week. Temperatures on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day top out in the mid 60s with lots of sunshine. Much of the country also looks quiet for the holiday week as well. Our next rain chance arrives next weekend.