Rain, then cold and wind... and maybe snowshower

Heavy rain moved across central Alabama into northwest Georgia on Sunday afternoon bypassing northern Alabama. Light rain was seen across northern Alabama with this first round as most locations report around .10 to .40". The second round moved in during the evening hours. Most totals are expected to be near 1" by Monday morning.

Monday will be cloudy with an isolated shower in the morning. Showers of rain and snow redevelop during the early afternoon generally near and east of Huntsville. Temperatures slowly drop through the 30's during the day. Winds will be from the NW at 15 - 25 mph and gusty. Snowshowers continue until late evening over NE Alabama with a light dusting of snow possible in the mountains of Jackson and possibly DeKalb counties.

Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be the coldest low temperatures of the season. Lows will be near 24 on Tuesday morning and range from 22-27 Wednesday morning. There will be more of a temperature spread Wednesday AM as winds will be lighter. Low lying areas will be the coldest.

The next chance for rain arrives Wednesday night into Thursday. The rain is expected to be light and may start as a brief period of sleet.