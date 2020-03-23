Rain tapers off today, strong to severe storms Tuesday

Pockets of moderate to at times heavy rainfall are slowly moving eastward across North Alabama this morning. While the widespread rainfall will come to an end by lunchtime, a few spotty showers are still possible this afternoon and evening. The best times to be outside today will be later this afternoon and evening, but take the umbrella with you if you take a walk around the neighborhood or to pick up your dinner later on tonight. Highs today will be close to the 70 degree mark.

We then shift our attention to Tuesday where a more potent system brings the chance for strong to severe storms across North Alabama during the afternoon and evening. We'll see a few showers and storms as a warm front moves through Tuesday morning, but these will not be severe. We will get a break in the rain during the midday and early afternoon. By the late afternoon and early evening, a cold front will start to progress eastward into our area. This cold front will be the focus for strong to severe storms across North Alabama tomorrow. While the higher threat for severe weather is just off to our northwest across western Tennessee, damaging winds, heavy rain, and a small chance for a brief tornado are all possible here at home.

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates and be sure to have at least two ways to get warnings Tuesday afternoon and evening. In addition, if you typically use community storm shelters during times of severe weather, please consider alternative places of shelter, as you could pose of greater risk of being exposed to the coronavirus should a large group be at the community shelter. Community shelters will still be open, but you are asked to take extra precautions should you use them.

Even though the cold front moves through, temperatures will not tumble all that much. In fact, most areas across North Alabama will actually see highs in the 80s for the first time this year on Thursday and Friday. Expect lots of sunshine later on this week, so be sure to spend lots of time outdoors! Rain chances return this weekend.