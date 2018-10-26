Clear

Rain tapers heading into the weekend

Morning mist and showers will transition into scattered showers by midday.

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 3:27 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Friday will prove to be a cool and damp day across the Valley. Later this afternoon, showers become less numerous but clouds persist with unseasonably cool temperatures. The chance of rain today starts at 60%, decreasing to 30% in time for the evening drive. Expect highs to only reach the upper 50s.

Tonight into tomorrow, we keep a mostly cloudy sky and a chill in the air. Saturday will generally be drier than today, but a 30% chance for a shower remains in the forecast, mainly during the afternoon. Temperatures start near 50 and top out near 60 degrees. Aside from a stray shower on Sunday, the end of the weekend will shape up to not only be drier, but it will feature some sunshine and a much warmer afternoon. We'll see a high in the lower 70s.

The beginning of next week is...interesting. A burst of cooler air out of the north will briefly drop temperatures to the mid 60s on Monday, then we return to the lower 70s both Tuesday and Wednesday (Halloween). The next system in our sights has an arrival time that's difficult to pinpoint right now. That being said, rain should at least hold off for trick-or-treating Wednesday evening.

