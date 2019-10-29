Rain tapers as temps drop for trick-or-treating

Let's start with the good news. As expected, the most recent trends with the data are showing the cold front passing close to lunchtime around Huntsville. That means it will push through the Shoals around mid-morning and Sand Mountain by early afternoon. While the passage of the cold front lends itself to drier conditions for trick-or-treating, it also means the cold air will be settling in across North Alabama by Thursday evening. You'll likely not need the rain gear. Instead, grab the heavier coats as the kids are making their rounds for candy.

Here's how it breaks down. We'll have widespread rain through the day Wednesday. We're in for a wet morning region-wide. Some data sources indicate a lull in activity Wednesday evening and part of the night. Temperatures all day are mild with a southeast wind, so expect highs in the 70s regardless if we see any sunshine.

By Thursday morning, the cold front is knocking on our door from the northwest. It's at this time we stand the best chance at seeing a strong to severe storm. If any stronger storms develop, the main threat would be damaging wind. At a minimum, we'll get another burst of rain. Most spots stand to pick up 2 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

As the front passes, expect a sharp drop in temperatures. We'll be near 70 around sunrise and by midday, the Shoals will already be near 50°. That means we see our high Thursday morning and our low Thursday night just before midnight. By early Friday morning, brace yourself for temperatures near freezing! It stays chilly through the weekend. Morning lows continue around freezing and highs only reach the mid to upper 50s each afternoon. Overall, temperatures will be running about 15 degrees below average. Things don't get a little more seasonable until next week.