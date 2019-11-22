Rain tapers as temperatures drop Saturday

Rain increases in coverage through early Saturday morning. As much as one to two inches are possible before it's all said and done. The rain will be falling heavily at times, so some localized flooding is possible, especially late Friday night into early Saturday morning. This rain is coming along with a cold front, so temperatures will be falling once the front passes. We'll wake up to temperatures near 60, then they'll be falling to the 50s by lunchtime and the 40s by dinnertime. Expect breezy conditions and an otherwise cloudy sky for Saturday.

The sunshine pops back out for Sunday, but the chill is back, too. Temperatures start out in the upper 30s and we'll only be warming to the mid 50s during the afternoon. It's good holiday travel weather both Sunday and Monday, then the chance for a few showers reenters the forecast Tuesday. At this point, it doesn't appear that we'll have widespread heavy rain leading up to and including Thanksgiving Day, but it likely won't be completely dry, either. Expect highs running a bit below average for most of next week - mainly in the mid to upper 50s.