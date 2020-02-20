Rain switching over to snow through this afternoon

The widespread rain arrived between 2-4 AM this morning in North Alabama. This rain dropped temperatures from the upper 40s to the upper 30s by sunrise. As colder air continues to dive in from out of the north, temperatures will continue to gradually drop for North Alabama through lunchtime.

The best chances for a rain/snow mix or all snow, will be late morning through early afternoon for North Alabama. All precipitation: rain or snow will exit from west to east through mid to late afternoon today.

Even with a full switch over to snow, temperatures may not even drop below the mid 30s. This along with soil and road temperatures in the upper 40s will keep any light accumulations mostly on grassy surfaces. Even overpasses will have a hard time to overcome marginally cold air. Thanks to the late switch over to snow this morning, cars/traffic will help to mix up and melt any snow that begins to stick or accumulate.

The additional rainfall will also need to be monitored...even though it likely won't be heavy, the ground is still saturated and any rain whatsoever will likely cause standing water and localized flooding again. We can see .5" to 1.0"(snow-rain equivalent) in total today. It's dry and even colder tonight. Temperatures steadily drop under a clearing sky and as long as the wind is light or calm, we'll see a hard freeze Friday morning. Any standing water will freeze into black ice, too, with lows in the mid 20s. We'll keep it sunny and chilly Friday afternoon heading into Saturday, but rain returns to start next week.