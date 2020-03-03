Rain showers, a few storms, and mild temperatures

Rain showers with a few embedded storms remain in the forecast through Thursday. In regard to additional rainfall, we can see as much as an additional inch of rain through Thursday, so localized flooding would still be possible within heavier storms. Temperatures present little issue, with lows near 50 and a high near 60 Wednesday.

The showers finally move out by Friday, paving the way for a great weekend. Expect loads of sunshine and mild afternoons. By the start of next week, the rain is back and well have about another inch in the forecast Monday through Tuesday.

TENNESSEE TORNADO(ES): The National Weather Service is still completing their storm surveys for the Nashville area. It is important to note that the worst of the damage looks to have occurred in Putnam County, and the NWS hasn't made it out there yet. Also, most fatalities occurred in Putnam County. So far, the highest rating for the tornado(es) is EF-3 in the Donelson area of Davidson County. It was high end EF-3 damage with max winds at 165 mph. The NWS will be surveying Putnam County (likely at least) Wednesday, so updates should be forthcoming. It should also be noted that it is still "to be determined" as to whether or not any of the storm paths the NWS surveyed are connected (one tornado) or not (multiple tornadoes, same storm).