Rain returns later this week

Nine consecutive days of rain sent us into record territory. Rainfall for the month of February is up to 12.60". Combined with 7.15" in January and 9.80" in December, this breaks the records for the second rainiest winter on record and the third rainiest consecutive 90 days on record. The nine day total from Friday February 15 through Saturday February 23 was 11.23".

Our next 24 hours will stay dry. You'll notice some passing clouds, but they will not bring any rain with them. Temperatures will drop from 50s to 40s this evening. We will drop to mid-30s to start our Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will climb through the 40s and 50s, topping out near 65 degrees in the afternoon.

Clouds will begin bulking up on Wednesday, and a stray shower or two can't be ruled out. Rain will increase on Thursday and fall on-and-off through Friday. Some rain could linger through the predawn hours of Saturday. After that, the rest of the weekend will be mainly dry beneath cloud-filtered sunshine. The chance for rain stays low, but colder air could be on the way for next week.

The rain on Thursday and Friday will not be anything like last week's rain. Rainfall amounts between those two days will average between a half-inch and an inch.