Rain returns late tonight

Tough breaking the clouds during the day, but at least it was dry across all of North Alabama. However, another system is knocking on the door with widespread rain beginning overnight. Temperatures drop to the lower 40s and upper 30s, meaning no wintry precipitation.

Rain is expected for the entire WAAY 31 veing area Wednesday morning. This is a quick moving system, which means most of the soggy weather should exit the region by early to mid-Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures during the day remain in the upper 40s.

Clouds clear for sunshine Thursday, but temperatures remain below average. Highs only reach the middle 40s with lows dropping to the 20s Thursday night.