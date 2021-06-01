Rain returns early Wednesday morning

Rain chances will increase late tonight as our next system approaches, basically stalling out very near the Tennessee Valley. This will keep rain chances in play through Thursday, until the cold front finally passes. Until then, we'll have scattered showers and storms. On Wednesday, the chance for strong storms is present as well. This marginal threat is a bit higher farther west. If any stronger storms do develop, they'll be capable of producing gusty wind and locally heavy rain.

Even with a cold front rolling through, temperatures won't vastly differ from one day to the next. Highs are consistently in the low to mid 80s and lows hold steady in the mid to upper 60s for at least the next week. Once the cold front passes Thursday, storms become more isolated but it doesn't look like we'll be entirely dry. The front is expected to stall just to our south, which would keep at least isolated storms in the area for the next several days.