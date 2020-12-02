Rain returns Thursday, flurries possible before transitioning to all rain

Rain chances return to North Alabama Thursday and Friday. Isolated showers are possible for all of North Alabama Thursday morning and afternoon but the more widespread rain holds off until after sunset. It is even possible if enough moisture arrives Thursday morning that a few flurries or snowflakes will be possible. The lower levels of the atmosphere is very dry so most of the precipitation Thursday morning will be lost to evaporation. Any snowflakes will quickly transition to all rain by late morning and into the afternoon.

Rain continues into Thursday night and the early morning hours Friday. A few lingering showers will remain possible Friday, especially for areas east of I-65. Much of the region looks to dry out by Friday night. Some decent rainfall totals are expected with this system. Many areas will see one inch of rain with locally higher amounts possible.