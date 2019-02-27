Rain returns Thursday

More rain is on the way. On-and-off rain from Thursday through Sunday will amount to between a half-inch and an inch with locally higher amounts of just over an inch. This may mean some slowing of the drop in water levels on the rivers, but it is not likely to cause new flooding.

Rain will begin picking up tonight starting around midnight and increasing through 6 AM. The most widespread rain will fall from around 6 AM through 3 PM. Rain will wind down between 3 PM and 6 PM. A dry break Thursday night will last through Friday. Another quick round of mostly light rain will track through the Tennessee Valley Friday night and Saturday morning. Most of Saturday will be dry during the day. Rain will increase again after midnight Saturday night through early Sunday morning. That rain will fall through most of Sunday, exiting before midnight Sunday night.

Much colder air will follow Sunday's rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s through Saturday. Sunday is the transition day to the colder weather. Sunday will warm from the mid-40s to mid-50s. Monday through Wednesday will be colder with highs in the low-to-mid 40s and lows dropping into the 20s. We will need to drip the faucets in the nights next week. Most of next week will stay cold but generally dry. Long range forecasts indicate rain returning the following week.