Rain returns Sunday, a big cool down next week

North Alabama has seen mostly cloudy skies on this last Saturday of September. We'll continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. This cloud cover will once again keep temperatures a bit mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances return to the forecast for Sunday. Although coverage will not be too widespread, you might want to keep the umbrella nearby all day tomorrow. Showers are expected as early as tomorrow morning and will persist through the afternoon. Should we see enough breaks in the clouds, there may be just enough energy for one or two thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon hours. However, we are not concerned about strong storms. Highs will top out in the low 80s once again.

A cold front will be approaching North Alabama as we get the new work week started. Ahead of this front, showers and storms are expected to develop just off to our west around midday and move eastward into our western counties just after lunchtime. Some storms could be on the strong side Monday afternoon, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Showers and storms will continue into Monday evening. This cold front will be a very slow moving front, which will keep the chance for scattered showers in the forecast through Tuesday. But once the front does move through, North Alabama will see the coldest air of the young Fall season so far! After topping out in the low 80s one more time Monday, highs will be stuck in the upper 60s Tuesday. Rain tapers off from west to east Tuesday evening, giving way to beautiful weather for the remainder of the week and into next weekend. Highs will remain cool in the upper 60s to low 70s despite the abundant sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s during that same time frame as well.