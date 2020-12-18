Rain returns Saturday night

Showers will spread from west to east late Saturday afternoon and especially Saturday night. This will be a light rain event and will certainly not be a washout for Saturday night plans. Nonetheless keep the umbrella handy. Showers will last through the overnight and perhaps for the first part of Sunday. Rainfall totals will stay very light at around a tenth of an inch.

All eyes continue to be on an interesting setup for the latter half of Christmas week. A potent system is expected to bring widespread rain to North Alabama late Wednesday night into Christmas Eve morning. Behind this system, bitterly cold Arctic will be moving in behind it. Should that Arctic air arrive while lingering rainfall is still taking place, North Alabama may have the chance to see a few snowflakes Christmas Eve.

Don't get too excited though. Any impacts appear to be minimal at this time. However, we are still six days away from Christmas Eve so this forecast will continue to change. Check back with us this weekend and early next week for continuing updates. What we can say with confidence is Christmas Day is trending dry, but extremely cold. In fact, highs may not get out of the 20s next Friday!