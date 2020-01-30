Rain puts a damper on new Fort Payne school construction

The recent rain has put a damper on construction at a new school in Fort Payne.

Superintendent Jim Cunningham says the weather delayed construction by at least 3 months.

Fort Payne Intermediate was supposed to open in August, but will now open closer to Christmas.

Parents told WAAY 31 they're just glad to have another school on the way.

"Realistically, we knew based off weather that the possibility wasn't likely. We're just excited about the new school because of the student population," parent Joseph Macks said.

"Yeah! There are a lot of middle schoolers. Just a lot," his daughter Amy Macks added.

Amy is a student at Fort Payne Middle School. She sees the need for more classes and teachers.

"I don't think one teacher can handle that many kids," Amy said.

Right now, 5th graders share the same building as middle schoolers. Something her dad says could distract kids.

"We're talking a huge gap in age. We're talking 10 and 11-year-olds being with 13 to 14-year-olds," Joseph said.

Because of the large number of students, the district decided to build a new intermediate school to hold 750 students from 3rd to 5th grade.

But for now, all parents and students can do is eagerly wait.

"I'm really excited," Amy said.

The school has been under construction since March of last year.