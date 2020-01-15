Rain prompts Marshall County business owners to fix damage

The rain in the forecast is forcing businesses in Marshall County to fix the damage caused by Saturday's tornado sooner rather than later.

WAAY 31 spoke with two business owners who are rushing to get their roofs back up before the rain comes down.

The Minor Nursery has been around for 30 years, and Saturday's tornado blew its roof off. Workers were there on Tuesday repairing it, taking no breaks in order to get the roof on before the rain comes and possibly causes more damage.

Joe and Linda Minor, the owners of Minor Nursery, said it’s not the first time storms damaged their business.

"It got blown away completely in 1995 we had to start off with nothing,' Joe Minor said. 'I'm talking bout ground level just nothing."

But, they said they're happy only the roof came down this time.

"The main thing was we had workers on the inside working when it hit so we're just thankful," Linda Minor said.

The Minors said by the time the sun goes down Wednesday, their entire roof will be fixed.

"We're hoping the rain holds off," Linda Minor said.

And, they said unless another tornado storms through, the weather shouldn't cause them any more harm

"I think right now we get this roof on it we gone be alright," Joe Minor said.

"As long as we don't have another tornado we'll be good," Linda Minor said.

The nursery was able to stay open all week despite the damage. They said they moved all their computers to a safe location so if it does rain before the roof is finished they'll be OK.