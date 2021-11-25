Rain overspreads north Alabama Thanksgiving afternoon

The timing of the rain arrival today:

Shoals : 9AM -11AM

: 9AM -11AM I-65 Corridor: 11AM - 2PM

11AM - 2PM Sand Mountain: 2PM - 4PM

Thankfully just a rain event for Thanksgiving in North Alabama today. Some embedded heavy rain is possible for areas closer to the Mississippi state-line, but as the line progresses eastward it will weaken substantially this afternoon and evening.

Highest rain totals will be west of I-65 but even for the Shoals it will be difficult to surpass 0.25"of rain. Expect less than 0.10" of rain for Sand Mountain today. should surpass much more than a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will make it to near 60 by noon but once rain begins to fall in each location the highs will be reached and temperatures drop. The cold front passes later this evening, drying us out but opening the door for much lower temperatures on Black Friday.

We'll be dry well before sunrise Friday morning. You'll feel the chill again, too. A brisk north wind gusting to 20 MPH will make morning temperatures near 30 feel even colder and highs won't crack the 50° mark during the afternoon. All this to say, bundle up if you're going shopping for Black Friday deals! The weekend starts cold and sunny and another fast-moving, dry cold front passes Sunday. This front will keep temperatures chilly to start the next work week.