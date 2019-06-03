Rain on the increase through the week

The rain many area farmers have been hoping for is finally on the way. In the meantime, if you need to get some yard work done, now's the time. Tuesday will be mainly dry (aside from a stray shower or storm) but by Wednesday, scattered showers and storms are in the forecast. The rain just increases in coverage heading into the weekend.

Temperatures will drop from the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday to the mid 80s starting Thursday. That streak of mid 80s holds through at least the beginning of next week. As far as the rain goes, it can be heavy at times. A tropical disturbance currently located in the western Gulf of Mexico will drag northward along coastal Texas, the inland up the Mississippi River Valley. That, in combination with another system swinging out of the Plains, will pump up the rain chances in the Tennessee Valley.

Flooding is not an immediate concern, but ponding on the roads will certainly be a threat during peak commute hours. Stronger storms with gusty wind and frequent lightning are possible, but the most widespread threat is going to be the rain. As much as 3 to 4 inches of rain is expected to fall over the next 7 days. Most of that will occur Thursday through Sunday, making for quite a wet weekend.