Rain on the increase as Beta's remnants head our way

On this first day of autumn, we’ve gone from a pristine, cool morning to a gray and mild afternoon. The increasing clouds are signaling a change on the way due to the remnants of what is now Tropical Depression Beta.

Over the next 24 hours, we’ll remain mostly cloudy and mainly dry. Temperatures tonight will be cool but not as chilly as last night, given the increase in cloud cover. Expect to be in the upper 50s Wednesday morning. Highs are on the milder side, too. We’ll reach the mid 70s Wednesday afternoon. Although a few showers are possible by the second half of Wednesday, the more organized rain holds off until later Wednesday night.

Once the rain begins Wednesday night, it hangs tough through the day Thursday into the night as well. Get ready for rounds of rain, steady and heavy at times. Severe weather doesn’t look likely, but flooding can’t be ruled out. All in all, Thursday would be a good day to take it easy and spend some time at home as much as possible. We are expecting roughly 2 to 4 inches of rain to fall through the end of the work week.

Showers linger into at least the first half of Friday. Some data sources clear out the leftover of Beta in time for Friday Night Football, but there’s not enough consistency there to bank on a dry evening just yet. When the weekend starts, the 80s return and we can’t totally shake the chance for a few showers and storms each day.