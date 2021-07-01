Clear

Rain moves out to kick off the Fourth of July weekend

Widespread rain and storms set up shop overnight into early Friday.

Posted: Jul 1, 2021 5:34 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

It's an active night in advance of a cold front that will pass early Friday. Expect clusters of showers and storms off and on through Friday morning, tapering as the day goes on.

Tonight, lows are seasonable in the lower 70s and highs run below average Friday afternoon. Humidity starts to drop in the wake of the front and it'll be an all around pleasant day Saturday. Morning temperatures start in the lower 60s and highs run 5 to 10 degrees below average during the afternoon.

On the Fourth, it's a similarly cool start with a low near 60 and highs in the 80s. The muggy air should be kept at bay through the holiday by a northerly wind and it will be a gem of a Fourth of July. Temperatures begin to rise Monday and isolated storm chances return by Tuesday.

