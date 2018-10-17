Rain moves out, cool air lingers

The steady, and at times heavy, rain is moving out of the Valley today. Left in its wake will be a few clouds and cool temperatures. Some sunshine later today should help temperatures reach the mid 60s - still well below average for this point in the season. Overall today, the rain chance is 20% and will diminish by lunchtime.
Tonight, a mostly clear sky will allow lows to dip into the mid 40s to start Thursday morning. More sunshine tomorrow means slightly warmer highs, but unseasonably cool nonetheless.
The next cold front is on tap for Saturday morning with rain showers arriving late Friday evening, just in time to dampen a few Friday Night Football games. That rain sticks around for the first half of Saturday. Expect a lovely and very chilly end to the weekend on Sunday with morning temperatures near 40 and highs near 60.
