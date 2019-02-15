Rain likely through next week with brief breaks

Widespread rain will fall tonight, so keep the umbrella close. Rain can fall heavily at times. Rain will begin fading between midnight and 2 AM over Northwest Alabama. The leftover rain over Sand Mountain will break up and end by 4 AM. Most of Saturday will end up begin dry during the day. The next round of rain will arrive between 10 PM and midnight and fall throughout much of Sunday. Another break sets up for Monday, but rain will return Monday night and will fall through at least Friday morning with only brief breaks.

The rain adds up over the next week. By next Friday, widespread rainfall amounts of 5-7 inches are likely. Locally higher amounts of over 8 inches are possible. Localized flooding is possible in poor drainage areas. Flash flooding could become possible, too. Wet and slippery roads can already difficult to navigate. Ponding of water can make those roads more dangerous. Reduced visibility will mean low beam headlights are necessary. Give yourself extra time for your drive periods to account for slower speeds. Keep the rain gear close.

The flood risk on the rivers will gradually increase, too. The ground will not take long to become saturated and unable to hold more water. Seven consecutive days with rain will lead to rising rivers. Some rivers will likely overflow their banks by next week. We're closely watching those rivers that frequently flood like the Paint Rock River, the Flint River, and the Big Nance Creek. Even sections of the Tennessee River could flood. We will be closely monitoring these rivers and creeks as more rain falls. Even rivers that don't flood will become dangerous. Higher water levels will mean the water is flowing faster. The banks will become saturated and weaken, so they can break easily.