Rain is here and will fall through Friday

Areas of rain for the Thursday evening drive will mean some slippery roads. The rain will fall mainly lightly, but occasional heavier rain is possible. Occasional breaks will happen, but the rain will last through Friday afternoon. That means the Friday morning drive will be slow and slippery, too. Rain will break up from west to east after 10 AM Friday. That doesn't mean rain will go away completely, but it means the dry spots will become more common.

Spotty areas of light rain will linger through Friday evening. That means brief, light rain is possible for the high school football games. Rain will not be widespread. Many games may stay dry. Any rain that does fall will likely be brief.

Those lingering patches of light rain will stick around through the first half of Saturday. Again, the rain will not be widespread and won't be for everyone. Rain will briefly increase on Sunday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. The rain will be quick and clear out Sunday night or early Monday morning. Tuesday will be dry. Wednesday will likely be dry during the day, but we are tracking a potential rain maker for Wednesday night. Its timing will be critical for Trick-or-treaters on Halloween.

The rain is good for the parched ground. While we aren't in a full on drought, the Drought Monitor update this week shows persist abnormally dry conditions across Northwest Alabama. Moderate drought continues right along the Alabama-Mississippi state line. Long-range forecasts indicate high potential for above-normal rainfall across the Tennessee Valley over the next two weeks. That will provide further help to ease the abnormally dry conditions.