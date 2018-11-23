Rain increases Friday night and falls through Saturday

Rain will increase across the Tennessee Valley and fall through Friday night and early Saturday morning. If you're going to one of the few high school football games being played tonight, be sure to take the rain jackets and ponchos.

Spotty showers are possible beforehand, but the main area of rain will arrive between 6 PM and 8 PM over Northwest Alabama around Muscle Shoals, Florence, Tuscumbia, Russellville, and Moulton. Expect rain to pick up between 7 PM and 9 PM along I-65 and I-565 around Huntsville, Athens, Decatur, Madison, and Fayetteville. Rain will increase between 8 PM and 10 PM across Sand Mountain around Scottsboro, Guntersville, Fort Payne, Geraldine, and Boaz.

The rain will fall through early Saturday morning, ending by 6 AM for most of the Tennessee Valley. Any leftover rain over Sand Mountain will exit by 8-9 AM Saturday.

Severe thunderstorms are not expected. Rainfall amounts will average around a half-inch with locally higher amounts in spots.

The wind will stay with us through the night, too. It will blow at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. By 6 AM Saturday the wind will begin easing, and it will gradually wind down through Saturday morning.

Rainy areas will develop again Sunday afternoon. Not everyone will get rain. It may be most favored along and east of I-65. Rainfall amounts for those who get rain will average around a quarter-inch.

Weekend high temperatures will be in the 60s. Lows will be in the 40s. Colder air will follow Sunday's rain. Highs will drop to the 40s with lows in the lower 30s for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will warm through the 50s for highs, but lows will still be in the 30s.