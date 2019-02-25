The recent rain in North Alabama has wreaked havoc on roadways and, now, the Alabama Department of Transportation is working to fix the problems.

One of those problem areas is a massive crack on U.S. 231 south heading towards Arab. The Alabama Department of Transportation has engineers checking out the crack to determine the best way to fix it.

A southbound lane is closed near Bell Point Road. There is no timeline, right now, for when both lanes will be open again going over Brindley Mountain, and both lanes could close if it gets worse.

"Took about fifteen to twenty minutes to get up the mountain. Normally, it takes three to five," said a commuter, Ethan Owens. "It's a little frustrating."

The Alabama Department of Transportation is also dealing with potholes on Interstate 565, both east and west, and on Highway 72. Officials said the rain has made them worse. Crews will be on Interstate 565 on Wednesday to fill potholes between Interstate 65 and County Line Road, so drivers should expect lane closures during the day between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Officials said certain sections of Interstate 565 are up for repaving in the next couple of years, but they were not able to say if the increase in potholes will push up the timeline for those projects.