Rain impacts north Alabama crops

WAAY 31 learned more about how the heavy rain is affecting farmers in north Alabama, where they're harvesting their cotton and soybean crops.

Five days is all Stuart Sanderson needs to get his job done, but the rain and time aren't on his side. Sanderson has just eight days to get his wheat crops into the ground in order for them to be covered by insurance and after that, he's on his own.

"We need like five days of sunshine to where we can get back started to planting wheat," Sanderson said. "Anytime you plant wheat, after about the 20th of November, you do start losing production on the other end."

The rain isn't just threatening his ability to plant his wheat crop. For 11 days, Sanderson hasn't been able to harvest the rest of his soybean crops, which could impact his ability to sell them.

"One, if we do get to harvest the crop later on in November and we lose quality or if conditions don't improve, we may end up abandoning some acres because the quality will be so bad that they will not be worth harvesting," he said.

Sanderson said he will try to harvest as much of his crops as possible, but he does hope the rain lets up soon. He said the price of wheat on the market is up about 20 cents because of the weather and that this likely won't be passed on to consumers.

"Nothing we can do about the weather. We just gotta hope we can get some clear days here; a little bit favorable temperatures to dry the crops out," he said.