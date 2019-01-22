Rain falls late Tuesday night and Wednesday

Rain will slowly increase late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. Expect a slow and slippery morning drive. Rain will fall throughout Wednesday, and our soggy day will end with a rainy evening drive.

The approaching storm system that will bring the rain is gathering some steam over the Lower Mississippi Valley. The main band of rain associated with this storm system will likely not arrive in Alabama until around 10 AM Wednesday, but rain developing ahead of the approaching storm system will fill in and grow widespread by the Wednesday morning drive. Rain will be light until the main rain band moves through. Areas of heavy rain will become increasingly likely after 10 AM Wednesday, starting over the Shoals. The line of heavy rain will track through approach I-65 just after noon and track through Huntsville through 1-2 PM. Then the heavy rain tracks through Sand Mountain and then fades to an end before 4 PM and 6 PM. Rain will begin breaking up through Wednesday evening, though areas of light rain may linger through midnight.

Cold air will follow this storm system, but all indicates are the moisture will be gone before the cold air arrives. That means this system is not likely to bring snow.

The cold air will mean low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s and high temperatures in the 30s and 40s. This cold spell will last through Sunday. Monday wll warm slightly ahead of the next storm system. It may be that we're cold enough early next week that even with Monday's slight warming, the precipitation may fall as snow on Tuesday. That's a week out, and a lot can change. From where we are sitting now, this looks to be our biggest chance for snow so far this season.

Remember several warm layers of clothing keep you warm more effectively than just a heavy coat. The days will also be cold, and the layers are especially important if you spend long periods of time outside in the cold. You can remove layers if you become too warm. From Wednesday night on, you will need to drip your faucets to prevent your pipes from freezing.