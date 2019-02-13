Rain exits, chill enters, more rain on the way

Tuesday's drenching rain has moved on. Colder air will invade the Tennessee Valley tonight. Temperatures will drop from the 50s to the 40s this evening. The low by morning will be near 32 degrees. Wednesday afternoon will warm into the mid-50s.

An overall rainy pattern is locked in and shows little sign of change for at least the next two weeks. Our next weather maker arrives Thursday night, bringing rain that will fall through Friday morning. We may get a short break from rain Friday afternoon before another storm system spins up and races into the Tennessee Valley Friday night and Saturday, bringing more rain. That rain could fall into Sunday morning. We will get another break from the rain Sunday afternoon through Monday before more rain arrives Monday night and falls through Tuesday.

Nearly two feet of rain has fallen since November 1. In just over three months, we have nearly half of the rainfall total for all of 2018. Through next Tuesday, we could get another 2-3 inches of rain. River forecasts indicate rising water levels, and some rivers could overflow their banks by early next week. Even if rivers do not flood, high water will flow quickly through the river channel. River banks will be saturated and weak and can break easily. You should avoid rivers with the increased danger. Forecasts indicate flooding along parts of the Tennessee River, the Paint Rock River, and the Flint River.