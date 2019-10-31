Clear
Rain exits by noon, cold for trick-or-treaters

Rain is out of North Alabama by lunchtime Thursday. It will be a dry Halloween for trick-or-treaters but it will be cold this evening.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 8:17 AM
Updated: Oct 31, 2019 8:19 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

The main cold front cleared North Alabama in the 8:00 am hour this morning.  Showers will linger through the late morning but by noon to 1:00 pm everyone will be dry, including Sand Mountain.

Temperatures ahead of this morning's cold front were in the low 70s around 3:00 am but it has been a steady drop in temperatures since and this will continue through tonight.  The entire afternoon will be in the 40s and combined with gusty winds it will feel more like freezing by 6:00 pm tonight.  Make sure the kids have jackets for trick-or-treating.

Actual air temperatures will drop to or below freezing for most of North Alabama Friday morning.  The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning through 9:00 am Friday.  Take care of sensitive plants that could be damaged or killed by frost or a freeze.

Temperatures will remain well below normal for both the mornings and afternoons through this weekend.

