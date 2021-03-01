Rain exits by Monday afternoon but lingering flood issues

A Flash Flood WATCH remains in effect through noon Monday for everyone except Marshall and DeKalb Counties. Given how saturated the ground is and additional moderate to heavy rain could cause flash flooding. Rises in creeks and streams are also likely.

Rain lingers this morning but a cold front will kick the widespread rain to the east and southeast and usher in drier conditions this afternoon. Even after the rain ends, runoff will continue to work through the watershed. The Paint Rock River by Woodville is expected to move into Minor Flood Stage by Tuesday afternoon.