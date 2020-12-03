Rain exits Friday afternoon

Tonight through early Friday morning, steadier, heavier rain develops. A few weak storms are possible but nothing strong or severe. Roads will be wet for the morning commute but most areas near and west of I-65 will be drying out by the morning commute. Any lingering showers pushes out of Sand Mountain Friday afternoon with rain totals around 0.5" with 1" possible for isolated areas of North Alabama.

Finally, at the tail end of this system, several snowflakes may fall late Friday night to early Saturday morning. No accumulation is expected. North Alabama is back to dry conditions Saturday and Sunday with seasonable morning and afternoon temperatures.