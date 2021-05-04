Rain ends tonight, cooler for Wednesday

A concern for flooding replaced the concern for severe weather Tuesday. Some spots have picked up between 2 and 3 inches of rain with locally higher totals. Fortunately, we'll only have spotty showers the rest of tonight in the wake of the cold front.

Temperatures Wednesday morning drop to near 60 with highs only in the lower 70s. We'll be similarly cool through the rest of the work week. Mother's Day weekend starts quiet and warm, then Sunday we'll see the return of showers and storms, mainly during the second half of the day. The start of the next work week is an active one and temperatures warm back to the lower 80s.