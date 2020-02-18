Rain ends and temperatures drop

With well over an inch of rain falling in some locations Tuesday, flooding has once again become an issue across the area. Standing water and rising creeks and streams have all occurred over the past few hours. We'll be drying out Wednesday, but some cold showers are back for Thursday. In the meantime, Wednesday is mostly cloudy and fairly seasonable. Temperatures drop to near 40 degrees by sunrise and highs reach the lower 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Late Wednesday night, a few showers creep in from the south. Another shot of colder air moves in, dropping temperatures through the day. We'll wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s, dropping to the mid 30s by the afternoon. Since showers are expected from the morning through the early afternoon, a few wet snowflakes can mix in to the rain. We are't expected much in the way of impacts, aside from light accumulations in higher elevations and on elevated surfaces.

Moisture decrease and we'll be dry by Thursday night, in addition to being much colder. Lows dip to the low to mid 20s by Friday morning and highs don't make it past the upper 40s, even with a mostly sunny sky. Staying dry through Saturday will help lower water levels, but Flood Warnings for the Tennessee at Florence and Whitesburg remain in effect through the weekend.