Rain ends and quiet weather returns Tuesday

Fortunately, all of north Alabama got some much needed rain through the day, which should help alleviate the drought some, even if the improvement is only minor. The sun is back and temperatures are cool Tuesday. We'l start out in the lower 50s and warm to the upper 60s by the afternoon.

Wednesday starts even cooler with temperatures in the lower 40s. However, we'll make it back to the lower 70s both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Things start to get a little tricky for the weekend forecast.

The model data that we use to forecast past just a couple of days is in basically no agreement this weekend. One, the GFS, is completely dry. The other, the Euro, is exactly the opposite, calling for as much as two inches of rain Friday through Sunday! At this point, with no signs to point one way or the other, the 7 day forecast is a blend of the two models. Keep an eye on subsequent forecasts for adjustments to these numbers.