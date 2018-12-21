Clear

Rain ends and colder air returns

Morning rain will give way to scattered showers as we approach midday on the first day of winter.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 7:22 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Through the afternoon, showers fade and cooler air works its way into the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures go from the mid 40s this morning to the upper 30s by this evening. With falling temps, it wouldn't be impossible for us to see a few wet snowflakes, especially at higher elevations across Sand Mountain and Franklin County, TN. No accumulation is expected regardless.

Tonight, clouds thin and for Saturday, we'll see some sunshine with seasonable temperatures. A quick round of showers scoots through Sunday and we're dry again for Christmas Eve. A stray shower can't be ruled out on Christmas Day, but most will remain dry. The next "big" system will hold off until Thursday and once it arrives, it can potentially keep rain in play through the first half of the weekend.

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Florence
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
