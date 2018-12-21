Rain ends and colder air returns

Through the afternoon, showers fade and cooler air works its way into the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures go from the mid 40s this morning to the upper 30s by this evening. With falling temps, it wouldn't be impossible for us to see a few wet snowflakes, especially at higher elevations across Sand Mountain and Franklin County, TN. No accumulation is expected regardless.

Tonight, clouds thin and for Saturday, we'll see some sunshine with seasonable temperatures. A quick round of showers scoots through Sunday and we're dry again for Christmas Eve. A stray shower can't be ruled out on Christmas Day, but most will remain dry. The next "big" system will hold off until Thursday and once it arrives, it can potentially keep rain in play through the first half of the weekend.