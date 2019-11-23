Rain ending midday, chilly weekend ahead

The rain is slowly moving out of north Alabama this morning. For areas west of I-65, the rain has come to an end. Areas along and east of I-65 continue to see a light to at times moderate rain. Rain will continue to taper off from west to east this morning. Most areas should be dry by lunchtime this afternoon. A stray shower remains possible this afternoon, but most areas will remain dry. The rest of your Saturday will still be gloomy, as cloud cover holds tough through early Sunday morning.

A cold front will move through north Alabama today and that will allow temperatures to steadily drop through the afternoon. Our temperatures in the low 60s this morning will go down as our highs for the day! Most spots will drop into the low 50s by noon, then quickly into the low 40s after sunset tonight. Overnight lows bottom out in the low to mid 30s tonight. Clouds break up during the early morning Sunday, giving us a sunny but chilly end to the weekend. Highs only top out in the mid 50s.

A pretty active Thanksgiving week is also showing up across north Alabama. Monday will be quiet, but rain chances return once again by Tuesday. Another good soaking rain is possible beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing through the first part of Wednesday. If you are traveling for the holiday, the better day definitely appears to be Wednesday at this time, as most of the rain should be tapering off by Wednesday afternoon. We will of course keep you updated on any changes to the forecast throughout the weekend. Thanksgiving Day itself looks relative dry with a small chance for an isolated shower. Rain chances are back on the increase for Black Friday.