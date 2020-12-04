Rain early, then a nice weekend

Quick moving system dumps heavy rain in the morning hours with drier conditions for the afternoon. Rain totals approach 1 inch with no severe storms or widespread flooding anticipated. Roads should be wet for most of the day with ponding anticipated. Highs move to the middle 50s with a NW wind at 10 mph.

Clouds slowly clear at night leading to a beautiful weekend with full on sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the lower 50s.

Long range weather indicates tranquil conditions through the middle of next week.