Rain contributes to booming business weekend before Christmas

The wet weekend is not slowing shoppers down. It's actually doing the opposite, which is something retail stores are very happy about.

"Everyone's shopping this weekend," Sarah Beatty, the store manager at the Dillard's at Parkway Place Mall, said.

She says business is usually always booming the weekend before Christmas, but the rain is bringing even more customers in

"Definitely driving them in rather than going outside or having to go to multiple different places they're just going straight to the mall," Beatty said.

"Oh it's packed out, so many people, yeah very busy," Alec Pennington and Jimmy Travis, who are shoppers, said.

Shoppers told WAAY 31 they didn't even think to change their shopping plans once they saw the rain in the forecast for the weekend.

"I had to get it done today or it wouldn't get done," Kentarious Nealy, said.

Shopper said they'd rather be in the mall shopping for their loved ones and getting all the last minute deals than sitting at home.

"Can't really do anything outside so why not you know," Pennington said. "I'd rather be out and about than stuck inside my house and I can get Christmas presents too so it's a win win," Travis said.

The mall closes at 6 p.m. and will re-open at 9 a.m. tomorrow.