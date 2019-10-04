Clear

Rain could create another fire hazard in North Alabama

Rangers are worried the rain will cause more leaves to fall, which will add more fuel to the fire.

Even though the rain is expected to help the dry conditions, the Alabama Forestry Commission says it may also create another hazard.

The main concern is the rain causing more leaves to fall, which will add more fuel to the fire.

One ranger explained this weekend's rain will mainly be runoff, which means the ground will still be dry after it rains. That's why he is still warning people to not burn anything until drought conditions improve.

However, many people say they're just glad there's some relief on the way.

"I do hope the rain comes this weekend. It's going to cool things down. That's just what we need, some cooling down," Milton Malone, who lives in Athens, said.

The ranger says there needs to be more rain and high humidity in the forecast before the danger of wildfires is truly gone.

Right now, there is a statewide fire alert meaning you can't burn without a permit. The ranger says the next step would be a burn ban, but they are reluctant to do that until there is a danger to public safety.

