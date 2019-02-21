Rain could cause major road closure in Limestone County

The amount of rain and flooding we’ve seen may cause more roads to close. One of those roads is major thoroughfare Mooresville Road in Limestone County.

WAAY 31 spoke with folks who live on Mooresville Road about the potential closure and what it could mean for them.

“Since 1974, I’ve lived here, and I would say that this is one of the worst I’ve ever seen," Melanie McAdams said.

McAdams has not been a fan of all the rain we’ve been getting recently.

“It’s horrible weather and it’s very depressing," she said. "We figure we’re going to need this boat pretty soon.”

And she’s not the only one who’s annoyed to be stuck inside her home.

“Great Danes are not water dogs. They don’t like water, they really hate it," she said. "It’s very inconvenient for them not to be able to get exercise. It’s very important, they’re large dogs, but they’re just suffering along with the rest of us right now.”

And with this weather, it doesn’t help that McAdams relies on solar power.

“I can’t shower when I want to. I can’t run loads of laundry when I want to. I have to watch the lights I’m using and the coffee pot," she said.

The rain has even caused some damage to McAdams’ house.

“Our deck, we’ve had to pull it all up,' she said. "It’s all rotted. We’ve had a lot of flooding.”

Some of that flooding is in her backyard.

“Everyday, it gets a little bit bigger and bigger, but it’s not up to the house yet," she said. "Our chickens, we’ve moved them several times, trying to get them out of the flooding zone. And ever since this rain started, in the last six weeks, we have not seen one egg from our chickens. I think this weather is just depressing them, too.”

So, hearing more flooding could be on the way—potentially closing her road—McAdams wasn’t too thrilled.

“It will be a little bit inconvenient to get to the stores or for my husband to get home from work, I’m sure," she said.

McAdams says she’s more than ready for a change in weather.

“I’m really looking forward to the spring blooms and the gardens and the flowers.”

Mooresville Road is a well-traveled road and county officials tell WAAY 31, if they do end up having to close it, some people could be adding up to 30 extra minutes to their commutes.