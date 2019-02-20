Rain continues with occasional breaks

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley until 9 PM Friday. A Flood Watch means conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. Flooding can happen with or without any further warning, so be aware of water levels around you and be ready to move to safety on higher ground.

Several rivers are under flood warnings including the sections of the Tennessee River, Paint Rock River, the Flint River, and Big Nance Creek. Specific details on the water levels are available at WAAYTV.com.

The heaviest of the rain has ended for tonight, Occasional light rain is possible throughout the night, but a lot of us will get a break. The break will be brief.

Much of the Thursday morning drive will be dry. The biggest chance for rain Thursday morning will be focused on Marshall and DeKalb counties. Rain will begin increasing all across the Tennessee Valley between 11 AM and noon. Rain will be overall lighter and more on-and-off than the rain we have experienced so far this week. Surface water runoff into the rivers will keep the rivers rising, even if breaks from the rain. Avoiding the rivers is the best advice.

Rain will increase again between midnight Thursday night and 6 AM Friday. Brief periods of heavy rain are possible through the day Friday.

Another approaching storm system will bring an increase in rain after midnight Friday night. Saturday will be marked by on-and-off periods of rain. Some of that rain can be heavy. We're also closely monitoring for a risk for severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. Early signs are pointing to an increasing risk for damaging wind, large hail, and couple of tornadoes. We will be monitoring this developing risk through Saturday.